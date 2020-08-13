COURT HOUSE - Water quality samples for all Cape May County ocean beaches were within the standard Aug. 13, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
Several Cape May County beaches showed elevated levels of bacteria Aug. 10. They were: 76th Street, in Avalon; Grant Street, in Cape May; Richmond Avenue, in Lower Township; 40th and 59th streets, in Sea Isle City; and Hollywood Avenue, in Wildwood Crest. The beaches were retested Aug. 11, and results indicated water is safe for swimming.
The Aug. 13 coastal flight was cancelled due to poor flying conditions.
The DEP does not monitor Delaware Bay water quality.