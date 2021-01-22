PHILADELPHIA - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District has issued an advisory regarding upcoming dredging along the New Jersey Intracoastal Waterway.
According to a release, on or about Jan. 25, the Army Corps’ contractor, Barnegat Bay Dredging Company, will begin dredging the federal channel of the waterway between markers 419 and 421, in the vicinity of Nummy Island. The Dredge Fullerton (pictured) will conduct the dredging and pump the sediment to Great Flats to adaptively manage the habitat created for nesting birds. This operation is expected to take approximately two weeks, including equipment mobilization and demobilization.
The Dredge Fullerton will then move to dredge critical shoaling in the New Jersey Intracoastal Waterway between channel markers 386 and 388, west of Avalon. Sediment will be placed on and around Sturgeon Island, as part of a continued marsh restoration and habitat enhancement project. This operation will take approximately four weeks, including equipment mobilization and demobilization.
Mariners should be aware of the pipeline and associated equipment in the two areas and proceed with caution.