COURT HOUSE - Weather permitting, the Cape May County Department of Mosquito Control will be treating areas of Cape May County, as part of its effort to control adult mosquitoes.

According to a county release, the department will use Aqua Reslin, a trade name for permethrin, and/or Aqua Anvil/Anvil 10+10, trade names for sumithrin, and/or Duet/Aqua Duet, trade names for prallethrin and sumithrin, and/or Zenivex/Aqua Zenivex, trade names for etofenprox, applied as ultra-low volume aerosols.

Spraying by truck may take place Aug. 26 and/or Aug. 27 between the hours of 7 p.m and midnight. Portions of the following municipalities that may be sprayed include:

  • Dennisville
  • North Dennis

Those with questions can call 609-465-9038, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

