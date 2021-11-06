Ocean Waters in County Safe for Swimming
File photo

GENEVA - The World Meteorological Organization Oct. 31 released its provisional State of the Global Climate 2021 report, including data from the first nine months of 2021. 

One of the conclusions of the report is that “global sea level rise accelerated since 2013 to a new high in 2021, with continued ocean warming and ocean acidification.”  

One of the scientists who worked on the report said, “Extreme events are now the norm.” 

The report was timed for release at the start of the COP26 climate change talks in Geneva, Switzerland. The report states that sea level rise has accelerated by a factor of two since the 1990s. 

