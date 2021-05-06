OCEAN CITY - Leaves, sticks, and pocket change aren't the only objects finding their way into Jersey Shore storm drains.
Two women recently rescued a batch of baby terrapin turtles from an Ocean City storm drain, turning their care over to the Stockton University Vivarium, the school said, in a May 5 social media post.
Marlene Galdi and Joanne Freas noticed movement inside of the storm drain. When they looked harder, they noticed the animals swimming below them.
Using a custom-made tool from an aquarium net and bamboo pole, the women managed to rescue the animals from the drain before handing them over to Stockton, the university added.
The school said its Vivarium is full, but people still have options when rescuing terrapins from storm drains. The school said finders should keep the turtle in a shallow container of water about room temperature and transport the animal to a bay area or tidal creek around dusk.
Finders are asked to place the turtle in a protected area so they aren't exposed to predators.
As of May 5, 1,108 terrapins are obtaining care from Stockton University.