North Wildwood Beach Erosion
File Photo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NORTH WILDWOOD - The current hurricane season continues generating storms and dipping into pockets.

According to NJ.com, North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello said that recent beach erosion caused by storms at sea resulted in the loss of about 300,000 cubic yards of sand since the start of August. The dwindling sand, he said, could cost the city between $3 million to $5 million to replace.

North Wildwood has been continually fighting beach erosion by adding sand from Wildwood beaches and building more than 2,000 feet of bulkheads as part of emergency beach replenishment.

In November 2019, the city, along with Avalon and Stone Harbor, were granted federal clearance to proceed with a $6.5 million beach replenishment project, which has yet to begin.

Read full story here.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments