NORTH WILDWOOD - The current hurricane season continues generating storms and dipping into pockets.
According to NJ.com, North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello said that recent beach erosion caused by storms at sea resulted in the loss of about 300,000 cubic yards of sand since the start of August. The dwindling sand, he said, could cost the city between $3 million to $5 million to replace.
North Wildwood has been continually fighting beach erosion by adding sand from Wildwood beaches and building more than 2,000 feet of bulkheads as part of emergency beach replenishment.
In November 2019, the city, along with Avalon and Stone Harbor, were granted federal clearance to proceed with a $6.5 million beach replenishment project, which has yet to begin.
Read full story here.