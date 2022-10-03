9.21.22 R&O 2.jpg

The cutterhead, Dredge Texas, owned and operated by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company, pumps sand onto the beaches of Stone Harbor, N.J. in February of 2017. The same company has been awarded the new contract in Ocean City.

 U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers

OCEAN CITY - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District has awarded a contract to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company of Oak Brook, IL for $21.5 million to conduct periodic nourishment of the Great Egg Harbor and Peck Beach, (Ocean City), NJ project in New Jersey. Work is the result of a partnership between the Army Corps’ Philadelphia District, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and Ocean City.

