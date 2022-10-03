The cutterhead,Dredge Texas, owned and operated by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company, pumps sand onto the beaches of Stone Harbor, N.J. in February of 2017. The same company has been awarded the new contract in Ocean City.
OCEAN CITY - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District has awarded a contract to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company of Oak Brook, IL for $21.5 million to conduct periodic nourishment of the Great Egg Harbor and Peck Beach, (Ocean City), NJ project in New Jersey. Work is the result of a partnership between the Army Corps’ Philadelphia District, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and Ocean City.
The contract calls for dredging 1.2 million cubic yards of sand from a sand borrow site offshore of Great Egg Harbor Inlet. The sand is then pumped through pipeline onto the beach and graded into an elevated berm. Sand placement activities will take place from 14th Street to the Seaview Road groin area.
The project was initially constructed in 1992 and has been periodically nourished in subsequent years. Work is designed to reduce damages from coastal storm events. The Army Corps will issue a Notice to Proceed in October 2022 with construction estimated to start in November 2022.
