Dump truck unloading.png

A North Wildwood dump truck unloads sand in front of the city’s Beach Patrol headquarters between 15th and 16th avenues Oct. 20, in direct defiance of DEP directives.

 Christopher South

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NORTH WILDWOOD – In a kind of back-and-forth battle of correspondence, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) responded the same day to an Oct. 20 letter written by attorney Neil Yoskin on behalf of the City of North Wildwood, which said the city planned to alter dunes on city beaches that it considered a threat to public safety. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments