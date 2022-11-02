NORTH WILDWOOD – In a kind of back-and-forth battle of correspondence, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) responded the same day to an Oct. 20 letter written by attorney Neil Yoskin on behalf of the City of North Wildwood, which said the city planned to alter dunes on city beaches that it considered a threat to public safety.
editor's pick
‘All Unauthorized Activities Must Cease Immediately’
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Locations
Christopher South
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Villas Woman Arrested for Drugs, Weapon
- Wildwood Mayor Dropped by Lawyer, Applying for Public Defender
- County Detective Accused of Misconduct Seeks Dismissal of Case
- Indictments Filed Oct. 25
- Therapist Continues Credit Card Misuse After Arrest
- Townsends Inlet Bridge: Open, Closed, Who Knows?
- Cape May County School Board Candidate Interviews
- Burlington Store Coming to Rio Grande
- ‘My Family is Forever Broken’
- Dennis to Alert County of ‘Large Gatherings’
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Delco/sea isle - Avalon lifeguard complaining about not getting overtime I got you beat. Sea isle makes us pay into a pension that 90% of us will never collect. It’s a joke. Why not let us elect to pay into it or...
- Cape May Court House - Middle township senior fall ball, There are a select few players who regularly criticize their fellow players. Teamates are supposed to support their teamates not tear them down. The coaches and...
- Cape May Courthouse - To the Spouter from Lower who said: “…when you arrive in court the prosecutor says you must choose from 3 biased lawyer’s, selected by the people who are attempting to prosecute you..”. There is a...
- Cape May - re: German sub-mariners in World War 2... Back then there were a lot of Swedes and Germans in Wildwood who worked in the fishing industry. Back then my grandfather, Swedish, was a fisherman out of...
- Dennis - Obama is back! Democrats either forgot or didn’t know that in 2010 when Obamacare was voted in , they took 700 billion dollars away from Medicare to fund it.