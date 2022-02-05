Laying,Of,Underground,Storm,Sewer,Pipes,In,Concrete,Chamber.,Installation
Stock Image

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

STONE HARBOR - Thomas Thornton, of Mott MacDonald, presented an update on the 93rd Street stormwater pump station project to Stone Harbor Borough Council Feb. 1.  

Thornton said he hoped that a construction contract can be awarded by July, with a “notice to proceed” in August. If that schedule holds, the project completion date would be January 2024. 

The wildcard in that schedule is the completion of the permitting phase by the end of April, which depends upon necessary approvals from the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.  

Necessary documentation has been submitted to both agencies, Thornton said, with a response from the Army Corps in hand and no response yet from the DEP. Mott stands ready to respond to the questions and concerns raised by either agency. 

The stormwater pump station at 93rd Street will be among the largest capital projects the borough has undertaken and is an essential element of the flood mitigation strategy. Its intended drainage area runs from 89th Street to 97th Street and from Third Avenue to the bay. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments