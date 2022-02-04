Stone Harbor Logo

STONE HARBOR - Back in 2016, Sevenson Environmental was in the midst of a troubled dredging project, as a contractor to Stone Harbor. A dredge material leak in December 2015 led the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to temporarily shut down the project, which was one of two temporary work stoppages. 

By August 2016, the contractor proposed a new plan for year two of the effort. Instead of the hydraulic dredging and the use of geotubes for dewatering, the dredging would be done mechanically, and the contractor would mix the wet material with a dry product, Portland cement, to speed the process of bringing the material to the point that it could be trucked off the island. 

The new plan worked, but carried with it additional expense, which Sevenson wanted the borough to cover. The contractor initiated litigation, which continued for five years.  

According to Borough Solicitor Marcus Karavan, Sevenson sought $6.5 million in damages “over and above the project monies,” with a co-defendant suing the borough for $3.5 million “over and above the project monies.”  

Karavan informed the Borough Council Feb. 1 that a settlement to the litigation had finally been reached, dismissing all those claims “with no payment.” The settlement, Karavan said, would cost the borough no more than what was budgeted for the project and resulted in a $120,000 surplus in the project budget.  

Karavan did not provide details on what monies were actually paid out of the project budget, nor did he mention what costs the borough incurred defending itself in the matter. The settlement ends all litigation related to the dredging effort. 

