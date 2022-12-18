looking north avalon erosion 2022

The north-end of Avalon suffered erosion in October 2022. The town will get a replenishment project this spring, along with neighboring Stone Harbor.

 Via Borough of Avalon on Facebook

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON –- Briefing borough council Dec. 14, Avalon Business Administrator Scott Wahl said the total cost for the 2023 beach fill for both communities on the Seven Mile Island is $41.5 million. That represents an increase over previous beach fills and it reflects the high inflationary cost environment at present.   

avalon pipes storm 2022

The north-end of Avalon suffered erosion in October 2022. The town will get a replenishment project this spring, along with neighboring Stone Harbor.
avalon October 2022 storm

The north-end of Avalon suffered erosion in October 2022. The town will get a replenishment project this spring, along with neighboring Stone Harbor.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments