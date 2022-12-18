AVALON –- Briefing borough council Dec.14,AvalonBusiness Administrator Scott Wahl said the total cost for the 2023beach fill for both communities onthe Seven Mile Island is $41.5 million. Thatrepresentsan increase overpreviousbeach fills andit reflects the highinflationarycostenvironmentat present.
The good news is that themaximumcost to Avalon, according to Wahl, will not exceed $1.1 million.These hydraulic beach fill efforts are part of along-termcontract with theU.S.Army Corpsof Engineers,designed toprovidea berm and dune structure that will protect lives and property along the coast.
Thefederal government picks up the lion’s share of the expense. The statecovers the largestportionof theremaining costs,with monies fromthe Shore Protection Fund.The details have not yet been made public, but Wahl said he expectedthe Army Corpstorelease information soon.
The costs associated with theSeven Mile Islandproject will be complicated by the need for the Army Corps to use the distant Townsends Inlet as a sand borrow area forStone Harbor,in the southern part of the island.An interpretation of federal statutes by the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service bars the use of themoreproximate Hereford Inlet sand for replenishment,whenever federal dollars are involved.
The need to pump sand through a long pipethat runs much of the length of the island will addto costs for Stone Harbor. For several months,discussions in Stone Harbor Councilmeetingshave set an expectation thatcost to that borough will bemore than$2 million.
Wahl had good newswhen he reported that,through the efforts ofU.S.Rep.Jeff Van Drew, Avalon willbenefitfrom $8.5 million in extra fundingfor the beach fill,which will allow the borough to expand the area of fill beyond the usual erosion hot spots.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.