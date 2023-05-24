Dead Dolphin Washes Up on Cape May Beach

Shown is a file photo of a dead dolphin that was found on a Cape May beach April 1.

 Dave Weinberg/File Photo

COURT HOUSE - The Marine Mammal Stranding Center (MMSC) is reporting seven dead sea mammals on or near New Jersey beaches in May, four of them in Cape May County. The seven included five dolphins, one harbor porpoise, and one unidentified small cetacean.

