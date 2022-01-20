Dredge,Boat,Removing,Sand,And,Silt,From,The,Bottom.,Dredger
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced over $20 million in dredging projects for South Jersey. 

Over the next year, the Army Corps will invest $14.3 million in the New Jersey Intracoastal Waterway, according to a release from U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s (R-2) office. 

This funding will be used to dredge at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry and in the back bays of the Cape May County barrier islands, according to Van Drew. The announcement also includes $550,000 for Cold Spring Inlet in Cape May, the congressman’s office said.  

"I am proud to have secured these dredging projects for the South Jersey community and I am actively engaged with the U.S. Army Corps to ensure that our community's needs are being met,” Van Drew said in a statement. “These projects are only the beginning of us building a Stronger Jersey Shore and Bayshore."  

This follows a 2021 announcement that the Army Corps would be investing $4.1 million to dredge the Mouth of the Maurice River in 2022. This investment is critical to the economic revitalization and coastal resilience of the Bayshore communities.

"I made a promise that I would help build a stronger shore by investing in resilience, safety, commerce, and conservation; I am keeping that promise," stated Van Drew.

