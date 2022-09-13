Cape Regional Google Pic

Cape Regional Medical Center, the largest healthcare center in the county.

 Courtesy Google

COURT HOUSE - Nurses, medical assistants, receptionists and clerical workers at Cape Regional Physicians Associates have voted “union yes,” agreeing to representation by Local 152 of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW). 

