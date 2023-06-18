Wildwood Catholic

Wildwood Catholic

 File Photo/Wildwood Catholic

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NORTH WILDWOOD – Wildwood Catholic Academy received an approximately $5 million bequest from a North Wildwood woman who wished to promote Catholic education. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments