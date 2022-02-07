WILDWOOD - The Native American Guardian’s Association (NAGA) has endorsed the Wildwood Public Schools in continuing with the use of the Warrior name and logo.
The Wildwood Public School District engaged in a comprehensive process of updating its logos and imagery in cooperation with the non-profit organization to assist in the process of determining the very best course of action for the Warrior school brand.
NAGA operates under the philosophy of “Educate not Eradicate” and advocates for increased education about Native American History, especially in public educational institutions, and greater recognition of Native American Heritage through the high-profile venues of sports and other public platforms.
The partnership between Wildwood Public Schools and NAGA is an all encompassing one. NAGA is rich in educational resources about Native American history and culture for the district’s students.
In return for its approved use of the Warrior image and name, Wildwood Public School students will benefit from being included in education that speaks to rich cultural heritage and social justice for this longtime marginalized race. NAGA makes a clear distinction between the uses of a mascot versus a logo and argues that striking Native American imagery from popular culture further discredits their importance in United States history.
When asked about the inquiry that the district underwent, Superintendent J. Kenyon Kummings stated, “The process was helped by the fact that the Wildwood Public School District has not had a mascot (costume) for over two decades. Whenever the Board of Education’s use of Native American Imagery has come into question, the position has been that any exploration into changes to the district's branding should be made in collaboration with the school community in consultation with representatives of Native American Indian communities. The Board kept its word and in doing so found additional cultural and educational benefits for our students."
Board of Education President, City of Wildwood Fire Chief and Wildwood High School alumni Ernest Troiano III said, “We value the various opinions of our community stakeholders, and the NAGA Partner School Program will provide us with educational materials and curriculum to better serve said stakeholders – especially our students.”
Wildwood High School Principal, Phil Schaffer said, “Historically, Native American warriors have been recognized for their bravery, strength and skill in battle, and are accordingly seen as defenders. The great war Chief Sitting Bull said, ‘The warrior, for us, is one who sacrifices himself for the good of others. His task is to take care of the elderly, the defenseless, those who cannot provide for themselves and above all, the children – the future of humanity.’
Looking back on Wildwood High School’s 107 year history, President Troiano continued, “Schools and teams using the nickname “Warriors” have done so out of reverence for the classic Indian warrior…for their prowess in combat and never giving up – something that is important in the context of athletics. We wear the Warrior name and logo in unity, and with pride, for what the Native American Warrior represents.”