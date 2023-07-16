Cover.png

The front cover for Joseph Molter’s children’s book was designed by Delancey D’Amicoa student at Wildwood High School.  

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD – Students at Wildwood High School are honing their graphic design skills thanks to a new program, and they’re taking on real-life clients to do it. 

Interior.png

Shown is an interior illustration produced by Saoirse Perez, a student at Wildwood High School.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments