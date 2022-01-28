Blizzard conditions during the morning. Heavy snow will taper off but skies will remain cloudy during the afternoon. High 26F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
ERMA - Voters overwhelmingly approved a referendum for the Lower Cape May Regional School District for HVAC replacements for Lower Cape May Regional High School and Richard Teitelman Middle School.
The unofficial results were 1,490 yes votes to 456 no votes. Almost 2,000 residents of Lower Township, Cape May, and West Cape May cast ballots. The county has not yet released the vote results by district.
The district asked for approval to bond for $13.9 million for new HVAC equipment at both locations and roof replacement at the middle school. The total cost of the project will be $15.6 million, but the district has committed $1.7 million in Covid relief funds to offset some costs at the high school.
The middle school was built in 1974, with a second story addition added in 1995. Officials said its roof and HVAC systems were at the end of their useful life.
The high school was originally constructed in 1960. There have been additions over the years, with the most recent being an auditorium in 2000.
District officials have said that the new bond funding will not raise taxes in the municipalities served by the regional district. The district draws students from Cape May, Lower Township, and West Cape May. Cape May Point students attend the district on a send-and-receive basis, where the borough pays a per-student fee. The school district serves approximately 1,230 students.
The project was able to be tax neutral because the district is retiring old debt before bonding for new funds and the state is contributing 40% of the cost in state aid. The district must bond for the full $13.9million,and the state will contribute its share on an annual basis.
Presentation by the district at a virtual town hall meeting showed the debt level of the district will remain almostthe sameafter bonding for the new funds, as it was before the referendum.
The district’s financial advisors projected the expense based on an interest rate of 3.5% for 20-year bonds. The actual interest rate will not be known until the bonds are sold.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.