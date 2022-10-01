parents review standards.png

Left: Mike Scanlan wanted the school board to vote no on implementing the new curriculum. Right: Janice Weber, left, and Diane Leo, right, review the health and PE standards. Both spoke during public comment Sept. 19, saying that they thought the new standards are age inappropriate.

PETERSBURG – The Upper Township Committee approved a resolution Sept. 26 supporting a “Parents' Bill of Rights.”

Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.

