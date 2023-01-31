Vincent Palmieri redacted

The district's original response to the Herald's OPRA request contained a heavily redacted document. After a letter from an attorney representing the newspaper was sent to the district citing legal objections, the district released the full unreacted agreement to the newspaper. 

 Herald Graphic/Lisa Murphy

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PETERSBURG – In response to a letter from an attorney representing the Herald, the Upper Township Board of Education released the unredacted separation agreement it reached with former Superintendent Vincent Palmieri. 

BRETT-GORMAN.JPG

Brett Gorman, attorney for the Upper Township Board of Education
Download PDF UPPER-OPRA-LTR-12-20-22.PDF
Download PDF UPPER-BOARD-RESPONSE-REDACTED.PDF
Download PDF UPPER-VP-REDACTED.PDF
Download PDF GRIFFIN-OBJECTION-LTR.PDF
Download PDF GORMAN-EMAIL.PDF
Download PDF PALMIERI-UNREDACTED-HIGHLIGHTED.PDF

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Shay Roddy, who primarily covers the Wildwoods, is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments