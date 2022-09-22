Screen Shot 2022-09-22 at 12.31.53 PM.png

Left: Mike Scanlan wanted the school board to vote no on implementing the new curriculum. Right: Janice Weber, left, and Diane Leo, right, review the health and PE standards. Both spoke during public comment Sept. 19, saying that they thought the new standards are age inappropriate.

 Sarah Renninger

PETERSBURG – Over 100 people attended the Upper Township Board of Education meeting Sept. 19. With retired citizens, local parents and a number of teachers present, the public expressed a variety of opinions on the implementation of a new health and physical education curriculum.  

The school board met at the Upper Township Middle School Sept. 19, 2022. Over 100 members of the school community gathered to voice their opinion on the new state health and PE standards.

