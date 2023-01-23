mike scanlan

Public comment during the Upper Township Board of Education meeting Jan. 23 was at times heated, with some speakers critical of a separation agreement the board recently entered with former superintendent Vincent Palmieri Jr. 

 Shay Roddy

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PETERSBURG - In a school board meeting, in front of a standing room-only crowd, an attorney representing the Upper Township Board of Education responded to recent media coverage of a $300,000 severance agreement the board entered when arranging to remove the superintendent mid-school year.  

STATEMENT.JPG

The copy of a statement, responding to recent news coverage of a $300,000 separation agreement the district entered into with its former superintendent, Vincent Palmieri Jr., which was read to the public by Frank P. Cavallo Jr., an attorney for the school board. 
heated comments

Things sometimes got heated during the public comment period at the Upper Township Board of Education's meeting Jan. 23.
Steve martinelli

Steve Martinelli, a former board member, addressed the board during public comment Jan. 23.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Shay Roddy, who primarily covers the Wildwoods, is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments