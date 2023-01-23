tempImageSOiQUH.jpg

Public comment during the Upper Township Board of Education meeting Jan. 23 was at times heated, with some speakers critical of a separation agreement the board recently entered with former superintendent Vincent Palmieri Jr. 

PETERSBURG - In a school board meeting, in front of a standing room only public, an attorney representing the Upper Township Board of Education responded to recent media coverage of a $300,000 severance agreement the board entered when arranging to remove the superintendent mid-school year. 

