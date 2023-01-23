PETERSBURG - In a school board meeting, in front of a standing room only public, an attorney representing the Upper Township Board of Education responded to recent media coverage of a $300,000 severance agreement the board entered when arranging to remove the superintendent mid-school year.
The attorney, Frank P. Cavallo Jr., read the following statement prior to the public comment portion of the meeting:
"The Board of Education is aware of a recent headline regarding the district's superintendent of schools, Mr. Palmieri and a separation agreement with the Board of Education. The provisions of the separation agreement, including the payment amount, reflect a negotiated settlement for a 20-year employee who accrued tenure in the principal position and was, separately, entitled to receive significant monetary compensation under New Jersey law.
“In fact, Mr. Palmieri was arguably entitled to a greater amount of money than the amount he received through the separation agreement. As a tenured employee (principal), Mr. Palmieri had legal claims to a position in the district, in the event his contract as superintendent was not renewed.
“Mr. Palmieri, as part of the separation agreement gave up those rights. Also, Mr. Palmieri had significant sick and vacation time accrued over his time at Upper Township which, because he has been employed prior to the introduction of the caps on sick and vacation payouts, entitled him to tens-of-thousands of dollars that was capped as part of this separation agreement.
“To be clear, Mr. Palmieri accepted less than he was entitled as part of this separation agreement and the Board of Education paid less than it would have been legally required to pay in order to end the relationship.
“Lastly, there was some accusation that the board hid this agreement. The Board of Education is not permitted to publicly discuss an employee's status or disclose information contained in an employee's personnel records.
"However, the board approved this settlement at a public meeting and disclosed the separation agreement, with redactions it was required to make by law, through a request under Open Public Records Act. The separation agreement was also openly discussed at a public meeting. The board has consistently followed the law on public access to employee records and information."
After the meeting, Cavallo said the public statement was agreed on by Palmieri, who was represented by Maria Lepore in negotiations.
Cavallo said he was sitting in for board solicitor Brett Gorman. Gorman and Cavallo are both shareholders at the same firm, Parker McCay, and Cavallo is chair of the firm’s school law division.
On page 11 of the five year contract Palmieri entered with the board of education in 2018, which was to expire at the end of June, a preexisting tenure rights clause entitles him to become principal again if the board does not choose to renew him as superintendent.
Had Palmieri chose to exercise his tenure right, he could have kicked off a domino effect that would send school administrators one rung down the ladder, starting with the current principal and continuing until the school administrator with the least seniority was out of a job, a source with knowledge of union education contracts in New Jersey explained to the Herald.
The statement from the board's attorney did not prevent public criticism during the meeting.
There is more coming in this developing story….