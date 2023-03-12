Unified Sports wide shot.jpg

Cape Tech basketball players play against high school teams from across South Jersey as part of “Unified Sports.” The program helps connect special needs students with the general Cape Tech student population and gives them time in the spotlight.

 Andrew Egnor

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CREST HAVEN - At Cape Tech, the sweat and hard work of basketball is breaking down barriers between those with special needs and those without.

Unified Sports Eli Mason.jpeg

Eli Mason, a student at Cape May County Special Services School, makes his grand entrance at the Unified Sports “Fans in the Stand” basketball game.
Unified Sports four girls.jpeg

From left, Emma Szambelak, Laura Schweizer, Megan McLaughlin, and Anna Zuzulock pose at a Unified Sports basketball game where they played against South Jersey high schools. Szambelak, Schweizer, and Zuzulock are “partners” who help special needs students like Megan during the games.
Unified Sports wheelchair.jpg

A student who uses a wheelchair gets game time at a Unified Sports game.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Content Marketing Coordinator / Reporter

Collin Hall grew up in Cape May County and works as a content manager for Do The Shore, as well as a reporter. He currently lives in Villas.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments