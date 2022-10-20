Story - Underground RR #1.jpg

During a Zoom meeting Oct. 19, Ted Bryan conducted a lunch and learn session about the underground railroad in Cape May. 

 Karen Knight

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - The underground railroad, a social justice movement that helped enslaved people on the run, was neither underground nor a railroad, but used railroad terms as code words during its reign in the early and mid-1800s.

STORY - Underground RR #5.jpg

This artwork by Charles Weber from 1892 was used during a Zoom meeting on the underground railroad and depicts the first social justice movement, because the enslaved included young and old people, Black and white, who traveled in all types of weather conditions to safe houses to freedom. 
STORY - Underground RR #4.jpg

This map shows the routes of the underground railroad, which was neither a railroad nor underground. It was a network of safe houses and supporters who helped enslaved people reach freedom south to Mexico or north to Canada. 
STORY - Underground RR #3.jpg

Harriett Tubman is pictured here, as she is said to have spent some summers in Cape May, working and using her wages to help support the underground railroad. About 100,000 enslaved people escaped using the network safe houses, and Tubman is said to have helped at least 70. 
STORY - Underground RR #2.jpg

The Cape May lighthouse was considered a beacon of freedom for enslaved people on their way to freedom. Several landed on the shores of Cape May, which was a place divided on the issue because people from the North and South vacationed there. 

Recommended for you

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments