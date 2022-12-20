UPPER-STORY-SUPER-2.jpeg

Interim superintendent Christopher Kobik (above) will succeed longtime Upper Township Superintendent Vincent Palmieri, who announced he will step down, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Kobik served as superintendent in Lower Cape May Regional School District, prior to retiring in 2019. 

 Shay Roddy

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PETERSBURG – At a packed meeting in the middle school library, the Upper Township School Board hired Christopher Kobik to serve as interim superintendent.

upper township school board president Michele Barbieri

SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT MICHELE BARBIERI 
tempImaget25L2P.jpg

Kiernan Black addresses the Upper Township School Board. 
bill sooy upper school board

BILL SOOY
PHIL SCHAFFER SCHOOL BOARD UPPER

PHIL SCHAFFER
UPPER-Story-Super-1.jpeg

Dan Kilgallon addresses the Upper Township School Board Dec. 19, expressing his support for longtime Superintendent Vincent Palmieri. Palmieri and veteran Board President Michele Barbieri announced last month that Palmieri will leave the district at the end of this month. Behind him, a community that has, in recent years, become much more engaged, has also been divided over school issues. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Shay Roddy, who primarily covers the Wildwoods, is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments