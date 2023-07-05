Richard M. Teitelman Middle School



 Christopher South/File Photo

COLD SPRING - As of July 1, Richard M. Teitelman Middle School Principal Gregory Lasher has taken on the superintendent’s job at Lower Cape May Regional School District, the county’s only regional school district.

