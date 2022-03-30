CREST HAVEN - Budgets for the Cape May County Technical School and Special Services School districts for the 2022-2023 school year were approved March 29 by the Board of School Estimate.
With about 550 students, the grades 9-12 Technical School will receive nearly $8.25 million.
The Special Services School, which serves about 225 students of various ages, will receive just over $4.1 million.
"It is clearly through your support that we can provide a wide array of educational opportunities in Cape May County for learners of all interests, needs, and abilities," said Dr. Nancy Hudanich, superintendent of the county Technical School and Special Services School districts.
Hudanich addressed the Board of School Estimate March 29 in the Commissioners Meeting Room of the County Administration Building.
She was accompanied by Assistant Superintendent Special Services Jamie Moscony, Board President Alan Gould, Vice President JaneElwell, and board Business Administrators/Board Secretaries Kathy Allen and Paula Smith.
County Commissioners on the Board of School Estimate were Director Gerald Thornton and Commissioners Will Morey and E. Marie Hayes.
"Both districts are paving the path for the future of our county students of all ages and preparing them with life skills, technical skills, responsible citizenship, and careers or higher education as they continue their lifelong journey," Hudanich said.
She noted there were "minimal increases in both budgets," and "neither district is requesting an increase in the total tax levy for school year 22-23."
Hudanich said the board was "grateful for the financial support for the building and structural repairs at Special Services and especially for the bonding support at the Technical Schools that will surely be prepared for generations to come."
She said that the secure front entrance project, being undertaken with 40% bond debt service, is expected to begin in late April.
The next project, "Round 1 of the Saving Our Children's Future Partnershipgrantis projected to begin in the fall," Hudanich said.
