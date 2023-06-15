CHRISTOPHER ARMSTRONG MARGARET MACE FILE PHOTO OPTION

Superintendent Christopher Armstrong

 File Photo/Shay Roddy

NORTH WILDWOOD – North Wildwood Board of Education, at its April 24 meeting, accepted the resignation of Superintendent Christopher Armstrong, effective June 30.

