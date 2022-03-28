ocean city high school file image

OCEAN CITY – At a school board meeting, speakers reportedly accused school officials of ignoring complaints about the mistreatment of players by Ocean City High School’s girls basketball coach. 

Michael Cappelletti, the coach, went beyond tough love and reached the level of bullying and abuse, students alleged, according to a report in the Press of Atlantic City. In February, multiple team members stood before the board and asked the coach’s contract not be renewed, according to the report.  

In a letter, students reportedly said they went to the athletic director and the interim-superintendent, but did not get their desired result through those channels. Interim Superintendent Thomas Baruffi reportedly said that there was no improper conduct found, but school officials are currently investigating the allegations, according to the Press. 

This was Cappelletti’s first year as head coach, but he had reportedly been a long-time assistant in the program. 

Some parents reportedly said alumni and community members who have spoken out to support the coach since the allegations surfaced -- calling the players “weak,” “pathetic,” and “babies” -- have taken the abuse to another level. 

Cappelletti has seen some support, both at the March school board meeting and at games after the allegations became public, the Press reported. 

The superintendent and board members reportedly danced around discussing specifics at the March school board meeting, but said the district is taking the issue seriously. 

