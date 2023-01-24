Middle Township High School Students in Esports Lab

Middle Township High School students sharpen their gaming skills in the school’s esports lab.

 Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GALLOWAY - Stockton University is offering college credit to Middle Township High School (MTHS) students interested in computer gaming through a new agreement. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments