TRENTON – The New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) will, once again, require school districts to administer an assessment, Start Strong, in September for fourth to 12th graders.
The NJDOE states that the data from these assessments, in math, science, and English language arts (ELA), is a tool for teachers, parents, and schools to use to address students’ needs immediately at the beginning of the school year.
The tests are based on the previous year’s academic standards, and can be administered on a computer in 60 minutes. The NJDOE commissioned the tests from Pearson, the same company that creates the spring assessments.
The Start Strong assessments utilize three performance levels.
Using the results, students are identified as: Level 1 - needing strong support; Level 2 - needing some support; and Level 3 - needing less support.
The data from last September’s (2021) Start Strong assessment showed that between 47% and 55% of students in grades four through eight needed strong support in math; 60% needed strong support in Algebra 1.
The Murphy administration acknowledges that the assessment is meant to track learning loss from the Covid pandemic.
Jorden Schiff, assistant commissioner, Division of Teaching and Learning Services, NJDOE, in a memo to school districts, states, “Opportunities to deliver instruction and supports for learning acceleration remain a critical priority at the New Jersey Department of Education.”
A New Jersey State Board of Education member, Mary Beth Berry, at a state board meeting, noted that it is a benefit of having multiple years of Start Strong data to see how well students are catching up.
She added, “It would be good to talk about being able to compare information we had with what was done last year. It’s going to take a couple years to dig out of all this.”
However, another State Board member, Joseph Ricca, disagreed, stating, “In my mind, this is now a doubling of required state testing in New Jersey.”
School districts are required to report the performance results to the public, and parentswill beinformedofindividual student results within 30 days of districts receiving final reports.
