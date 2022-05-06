626c4f1907da6.image.png

Members of the Lower Township Board of Education in a meeting, early 2021.

 File Photo

TRENTON – The New Jersey School Boards Association published a brochure May 6 to inform parents of the roles and responsibilities of their local boards of education and superintendents.

It also provides guidance for members of the public who wish to address matters of concern with their boards during public meetings, and explains board meeting procedures.

“Boards of education are often on the front lines in addressing concerns, answering questions and clearing up misinformation about government mandates and curriculum decisions among other important matters,” said Dr. Lawrence S. Feinsod, NJSBA executive director, in a statement.

The brochure is available online. Local districts are also encouraged to print and distribute the brochures.

 “As elected school officials, we respect the taxpayers’ right to know and engage in the local education process, which is vital to a well-functioning system,” Feinsod stated.

The complete brochure can be viewed below.

