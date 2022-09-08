Kids entering.png

Principal Nancy Loteck welcomes students to their first day of school Sept. 7 at Middle Township Elementary School #2, Sept. 7, 2022. The school’s security officer, Brian Turner, stands watch in the background.

 Sarah Renninger

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Guarded Entrance.jpg

Security was high at Middle Township Elementary School #2 Sept. 7, 2022. Fall classes began just a few months after a shooter took the lives of 19 elementary school kids and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas May 24, 2022. From left: Security officer Brian Turner, Middle Township Sgt. Ronald Miller, Middle Township Cpl. Phil Johnson, Principal Nancy Loteck and Middle Township Lt. Mark Higginbottom surround the door and welcome students to school. All Middle Township public schools will now have armed security and school resource officers at the front entrance.
3rd Grader.jpg

Cassidy Moore, third grader, gets comfortable reading a book in the new library at Middle Township Elementary School #2, Sept. 7, 2022.
New Library 1.jpg

The new library and media center sits ready for the first day of school Sept. 7, 2022.
Principal Library.jpg

Middle Township Elementary School #2 Principal Nancy Loteck poses at the desk in the school’s new library and media center.
3rd Grader Reading.jpg

Skylar Moore, third grader, reads in a nook in the new library at Middle Township Elementary School #2, Sept. 7, 2022.
New Library 2.jpg

The new library and media center sits ready for the first day of school Sept. 7, 2022.

Recommended for you

Locations

Reporter

Sarah Renninger, who covers education policy/topics, has been working in the public education system for 40 years. She lives in Court House and spends a lot of time on the beach.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments