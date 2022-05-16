image0.jpeg

Dr. Matthew Friedman speaks to members of the public in Ocean City.

 Provided

OCEAN CITY – Dr. Matthew Friedman was named as the new superintendent of schools May 16.

The school undertook a nationwide search for their candidate and ultimately hired Friedman.

Friedman currently serves as the assistant superintendent for the South Orange and Maplewood school district in Essex County, The Press of Atlantic City reported.

Matt Friedman.jpeg

Dr. Matthew Friedman

A native of Pittsburgh, the district described him as a veteran educator and father of three with an impressive resume.

“I am honored to be the new Superintendent of the Ocean City School District and am looking 

forward to partnering with our students, educators, school board, families, and community,” said Friedman in a statement provided by the district.

“The Ocean City School District has a long history of excellence and I look forward to seeing the 

future growth and development of the district under Dr. Friedman’s leadership,” stated Dr. Patrick 

Kane, Ocean City Board of Education President.

Friedman will replace interim superintendent Thomas Baruffi who served for the 2021-2022 academic year.

