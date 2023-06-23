OCEAN CITY - At its final regular meeting of the school year, the Ocean City Board of Education named Scott P. McCartney, Ed.D., interim superintendent effective July 1, 2023. McCartney will lead the Ocean City School District until a permanent superintendent is hired to replace Matthew Friedman, whose resignation is effective June 30, 2023.
According to Board of Education President Chris Halliday, McCartney, an experienced and well-regarded superintendent, will bridge the gap while the board continues the search process for a permanent, full-time superintendent.
“On behalf of the board of education, I’m pleased to welcome Dr. McCartney as interim superintendent,” said Halliday. “He understands the distinctive culture and needs of this region, the challenges and, most importantly, the opportunities of our shore community. We believe he is the right person to engage and work with the board of education, his colleagues in the district, and our community in the coming months.”
According to Halliday, McCartney’s contract is short-term, through Dec. 31, 2023. “Dr. McCartney is committed to stay in Ocean City during this critical transition period,” said Halliday. “Our goal is to hire a new permanent superintendent in the near future, ideally very close to the start of the new school year.”
McCartney began his administrative career as a vice principal in Hamilton Township Public Schools in Mays Landing. Over a 15-year span, he served as superintendent of Dennis Township School District, assistant superintendent and superintendent of Egg Harbor Township School District, and superintendent/principal in Downe Township in Cumberland County. McCartney also served as superintendent of Moorestown Township Public Schools, a high-achieving district in Burlington County, before retiring in June 2021.
An accomplished educational leader, McCartney was the 2015 NJASA (New Jersey Association of School Administrators) Southern Regional Superintendent of the year. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Ursinus College, a master’s degree in educational administration from Rowan University and a doctorate in educational administration from Seton Hall University.
