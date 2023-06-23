OCSD Logo

OCEAN CITY - At its final regular meeting of the school year, the Ocean City Board of Education named Scott P. McCartney, Ed.D., interim superintendent effective July 1, 2023. McCartney will lead the Ocean City School District until a permanent superintendent is hired to replace Matthew Friedman, whose resignation is effective June 30, 2023. 

