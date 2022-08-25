OCHS Image
File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY - September is just around the corner, and with it - the start of a new school year. Parents and students are shifting their thoughts from sun and sand towards school supplies, special activities, and most importantly, academics.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments