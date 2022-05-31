A picture of the 2020 season team, before Cappelletti was head coach. The team has become a highly successful basketball program in the past decade, reaching championship games and winning tournaments.
OCEAN CITY – The Ocean City Board of Education chose not to rehire Michael Cappelletti as the girls’ basketball coach for Ocean City High School after a controversy during the 2021-2022 academic year, The Press of Atlantic City Reported.
Seven board members voted against, with four voting in favor of rehiring Cappelletti May 25, OCNJ Daily reported.
Parents, administrators and teachers have been divided on the issue. Many players on the team have spoken out about the tough style Cappelletti has used, one which has been termed bullying by some, The Press reported.
Cappelletti will not return as head girls’ basketball coach, but the vote will not affect his standing as a teacher.
