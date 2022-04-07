OCHS Image
The Ocean City School District and The Board of Educationhave narrowed the list of candidates for a new District Superintendent of Schools and are conducting the final phase of interviews.

The Board of Education was presented with a strong slate of candidates for the position of Superintendent of Schools, receiving applications from across the United States. Strategic Educational Advantage (SEA), a superintendent search firm with particular expertise in New Jersey, conducted initial screenings and interviews. The Board of Education then conducted first-round interviews with 10 of the more than 40 initial applicants.

During the week of March 28, The Board completed a second round of interviews with a more select pool of five candidates. The Board is prepared and excited to conduct a third round of interviews with three finalists in the coming weeks. We look forward to continuing this work toselect the next permanent superintendent of the Ocean City School District. We have set a highbar, knowing our Ocean City community deserves a superintendent who can not only meet our expectations, but exceed them.

