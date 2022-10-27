Education,,Elementary,School,,Learning,And,People,Concept,-,Group,Of
WASHINGTON - The U. S. Department of Education released the state-level results for the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) Oct. 24. Although New Jersey students lost ground when compared to pre-pandemic test scores from 2019, the state did better than the national average. District-level scores have not yet been made publicly available. 

