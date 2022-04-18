COURT HOUSE – Since the first documented case of Covid was discovered in the U.S. in January 2020, the pandemic has caused a public health emergency, and the disruption of student learning.
According to experts, studies have shown that students who spent all or most of their time participating in remote learning lost crucial academic skills and missed out on positive interactions with others. It’s also been reported that many children now suffer from anxiety and mental health issues.
How will New Jersey school districts address the learning loss that occurred over the time that children were not in school?
Learning loss is when academic skills are lost or forgotten by children over a period of time. It is a gap of learning that students didn’t receive because of the shutdown of schools, which caused a major disruption to the consistent schedule of a classroom environment that students are used to.
Many teachers and parents agree that the online, remote learning was not anywhere near equal to the instruction that children receive when they attend school. The New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) refers to this loss as “unfinished learning,” meaning that students were not given the opportunity to complete all the learning they would have completed in a typical year.
Some students will have to re-learn some of the skills they have lost, especially young children, who were just learning to read.
Karen Steele, a teacher in the Stone Harbor School District noted, “Some students had gaps to fill in, like holding a pencil, printing their letters, and naming the letters in the alphabet.” However, she sees remarkable progress taking place.
A presentation to the New Jersey State Board of Education showed almost half of New Jersey students fell short of grade-level expectations in fall 2021. The results of the fall 2021 Start Strong assessments in English language arts (ELA), math and science have provided data to inform educators and parents regarding where students may need support. They categorized the results as ‘strong support may be needed,’‘some support may be needed,’ and ‘less support may be needed.’
According to the NJDOE, the Start Strong assessment results are consistent with national pandemic-era observations, noting that unfinished learning may be greater in math than in reading, and unfinished learning may be greater for elementary students than for older students.
U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ), at a meeting with parents and educators, stated, “Students across New Jersey and our country have fallen behind in their academics, and is one of the most pressing concerns for families and educators.”
He continued, “Getting funding into New Jersey’s schools is the key to making up for lost classroom time by providing tutoring before and after school, counseling services, and other resources to struggling parents and children.”
In August 2021, the U.S. Department of Education approved New Jersey’s plan for the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds. New Jersey received $2.7 billion. The plan prioritizes teachers and students safely returning to in-person learning while addressing the academic, social, and emotional needs of the children.
The money districts receive can be used for summer enrichment programs, extended day programs, after-school programs, and extended year programs. The rest of the money can be used for cleaning facilities, laptops and other technology, and mental health support programs. Updating a ventilation system and purchasing air purifiers are also allowed; 20% of ARP funds must be used to directly address learning loss.
To address the academic impact of lost instructional time, a majority of Cape May County school districts are using the funds to offer afterschool programs and summer tutoring programs. According to researchers at edutopia.org, a few strategies that can be used to support student achievement are focusing on relationships where children feel welcomed and valued, meeting the needs of individual students, and using small group instruction. Educational studies also note that teachers should prepare for a greater range of student learning levels due to some students being a year below grade level.
Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposed budget supports students who have struggled during the period of remote learning.
Murphy, in a release, states, “We place great value on providing all students with access to a world-class education.”
According to Education Week, in 2021, New Jersey is ranked as the best educational systems in the nation. The New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) acknowledges that a high graduation rate, 90.6% in 2021, access to preschool programs, world-class universities, and a “commitment and expertise of public school employees” have put New Jersey’s public schools first. The governor also maintains a commitment “to maintain the strength of New Jersey’s school system.”
Most citizens agree that the best place for children to learn is in a classroom. School districts have the funds, resources, and dedicated parents and educators to see that all children succeed. As stated on the DOE website, New Jersey’s plan represents an important step forward to ensuring that students get the best education possible.
