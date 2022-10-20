NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – Cape May County Special Services School District (CMCSSSD) celebrated the grand opening of a student playground with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 18.

school sign playground in background.jpg

The sign of the school sits in the afternoon sunshine with the new playground in the background.
cake oct 18.jpg

Administrator pose with a cake to celebrate the new playground Oct. 18, 2022.
ribbon cutting oct 18.jpg

Administrators and members of the playground committee pose as the cut the ribbon on the new playground at the Cape May County Special Services District school Oct. 18, 2022.
picture one playground oct 18.jpg

Jamie Moscony, superintendent, speaks in front of the new playground Oct. 18, 2022.
on swings oct 18.jpg

Playing at the new playground, Oct. 18, 2022.

