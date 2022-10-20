The newly built playground at the Cape May County Special Services School District Oct. 18, 2022. The playground was funded by the Cape May County Commissioners and their dedicated Education Foundation.
The newly built playground at the Cape May County Special Services School District Oct. 18, 2022. The playground was funded by the Cape May County Commissioners and their dedicated Education Foundation.
Sarah Renninger
The Ocean Academy at the Cape May County Special Services School District, Oct. 18, 2022.
COURT HOUSE – Cape May County Special Services School District (CMCSSSD) celebrated the grand opening of a student playground with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 18.
The $730,000 adaptive playground is designed for students of all ages and abilities that attend the CMCSSS district on Crest Haven Road in Court House.
The design of the playground supports children with a multisensory experience and provides greater accessibility for children with special needs and disabilities.
Superintendent Jamie Moscony is so proud to have an inclusive environment that supports students and their families. Administrators attending the ceremony agreed.
“The students couldn’t wait until the playground was open. They watched it being built,” they shared.
The playground was funded through a variety of sources, Moscony explained. Financial support from Cape May County Commissioners and fundraising efforts from their Education Foundation made a dream come true for the playground committee.
“The CMCSSS District’s Education Foundation has been a longtime supporter of specialized programs,” said Moscony, “and it has played a critical role in fundraising for our district.”
The CMCSSS District empowers students to reach their highest potential through a continuum of services, and resources with specialized facilities.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.