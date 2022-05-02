ocean city high school file image

Ocean City High School

 File Photo

OCEAN CITY – The Board of Education and the school district announced Dr. Wendy O’Neal as acting principal and Gregory Donahue as interim assistant principal.

The pair will serve from the beginning of May through the end of June 2022.

O’Neal has been an assistant principal with the high school since 2015. “I am very grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve Ocean City High School,” O’Neal said. “I am excited to be the person who will work with the students to end our 2022 school year with positivity,” she continued.

Donahue returned from retirement to assist temporarily assist with the position. He had previously served as a principal at both the intermediate and primary Ocean City schools.

The Press of Atlantic City reported that O’Neal will receive a pay increase of $50 per day in the acting principal position. Donahue will be paid $375 per day.

