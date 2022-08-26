TRENTON – It seems like no one wants to be a teacher anymore. News outlets and social media platforms are litteredwith reports of teacher shortages across the country.
Officials in the Pennsylvania Department of Education are calling their state’s shortage of teachers a crisis. Kansas is acknowledging that this is the most severe teacher shortage in memory.
In Maryland, more than 5,000 teachers left the teaching field in 2022. In Houston, Texas, close to 1,000 vacancies are posted for teaching positions.
Florida is trying a new program in order to address the shortage of 9,000 school staff. A bill was passed in July allowing qualified veteransto teach in a school with a temporary teaching certificate. Veterans need four years of military service with an honorable discharge, at least 60 college credits and a 2.5 grade point average (GPA) to teach in a school with a temporary teaching certificate. They are eligibleto earn a bachelor’s degree as they teach.
Why is there a teacher shortage? And what’s the solution to the problem?
In New Jersey
Math, science, English as a Second Language (ESL) and special education teaching positions were always the hardest to fill, but currently, hiring staff for any school position is difficult. There is a need for bus drivers, referees, school nurses, classroom aides and substitute teachers.
David Salvo, superintendent of Middle Township Public Schools, stated, “We haven’t had the applications, teacher candidates, applying to our district as much as we used to see. Those hard-to-find positions and classes may have to start with a long-term substitute teacher.”
In New Jersey, teacher applicants are shrinking. Many believe it is a result of declining college enrollment in education programs. Despite this, teachers have continued retiring at a steady pace. According to the New Jersey Education Association (NJEA), over 4,000 teachers across the state retired in 2021-2022.
Currently, Lower Township Elementary, Lower Cape May Regional, Middle Township Public Schools and Wildwood City have job postings on their websites.
Ditching Plans to Becoming a Teacher
College students are not choosing the teaching profession as in previous years.
A high school student interviewed for this article, whose mother is a teacher in Middle Township, commented, “I would rather sit behind a computer and work independently at home or in an office than teach in a classroom full of kids.”
Young adults are witnessing nationwide controversies over education. Covid put parents, school boards, educational staff and teacher unions in the spotlight. From mandates about wearing masks and vaccinations to tense school board meetings or arguments about race and sex education curriculum, the controversy is everywhere.
It’s been a difficult couple of years in education. Teachers are feeling pressured to always do more, as the workload and state requirements continue to increase. Across the country, salary and benefits for educational professionals have not kept up with inflation.
A recently retired teacher in Middle Township sympathizes with young people who avoid the profession.
“I enjoyed my many years of teaching. Seeing the children learn new skills and flourish each day was very satisfying. However, I can understand why students are reluctant to choose education as a profession. There is a great lack of respect and support from parents and the public in general. It can be a thankless job,” the teacher said.
Young teachers interviewed for this article acknowledged that teaching can be stressful, and that burnout is more common than it used to be.
According to an article in Education Week, “Teachers’ job satisfaction levels appear to have hit an all-time low.” A survey in early 2022 revealed “a picture of a disillusioned, exhausted workforce.”
Most educational researchers agree that the Covid pandemic, with all its disruptions, has made teacher shortages worse. According to a Jan. 2021 RAND Corporation study, teachers struggled with low morale and stress. Many responded that the pandemic made them more likely to leave the profession.
But teaching is still viewed by many as honorable. Most teachers went into the field knowing the pay was mediocre but felt they were doing something they were passionate about.
As one teacher says, “I love to see the spark in the students’ eyes when they learn something new. This is a special calling. I love working with children. We stay because of the students.”
What’s the Solution?
The American Federation of Teachers (AFT) has offereda number of suggestions. A July 2022 press release proposeshigher salaries, better benefits, lower class sizes, and less testing, paperwork and reports.
“Let’s tackle shortages by changing the conditions, compensation, climate and culture of the education profession,” stated AFT president Randi Weingarten.
The NJEA is currently campaigning for “$60K the First Day.” They hope to convince school boards to agree with the plan and aim to incentivize college students to enter the teaching profession.
Starting and median salaries vary greatly between and within counties. North Jersey higher median teacher salaries. The statewide median teacher salary is about $72,000, according to NJ Advance Media.
Information in the Taxpayers’ Guide to Education Spending from the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) shows that Dennis Township School District has the lowest median salary at $55,958. Lower Cape May Regional has the highest median salary at $95,201.
The New Jersey Board of Education has already eased requirements to enter the teaching profession through the state’s alternate route. They’ve also allowed the employment of retired teachers in critical areas.
Additional legislation is under consideration. A proposed billwould exempt teacher candidates from having to take the basic skills content section of an assessment exam. This would remove one of many requirements college students must complete before they’re allowed tocomplete their student teaching.
Two senators have proposed bill S4203 to eliminate the requirement for a public school employee to live in the state.
As teacher shortages continue across the nation, significantly fewer high school graduates chose to enroll in college. Some graduates are saying that four more years of school isn’t something they want to do. Could that also increase the teacher shortage?
