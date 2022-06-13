COURT HOUSE – At its June 9 meeting, Middle Township Board of Education members approved a recommended action to create four full-time armed security guard positions for the 2022-2023 school year.
Dennis Roberts, board president stated, “Providing a secure and safe environment for our students is a priority, and we will do whatever we can.”
Police Chief Christopher Leusner pointed out that being proactive is the way to go and "having armed security resource officers is a piece of a comprehensive plan.”
“As a community, we can say that we’re doing everything we can,” he added.
David Salvo, superintendent, agreed, stating, “We work well with our police department, and we consistently look at our procedures and policies. We will do anything we can to protect our students and staff.”
Board member Gloria Hodges stated, “We have to do something to save our children.”
“The safety of our children comes before anything else,” she continued.
One parent, during public comment, said that having armed guards was not a good idea and that it would not be helpful.
He stated, “I think it’s nurses, guidance counselors, mental health experts, and people like that who can create a better learning environment.”
“Coming to school and seeing armed guards will make kids think that something is going to happen,” he added.
Another resident disagreed, claiming, “An armed officer in the school is an asset. A good guy with a gun stops a bad guy with a gun.”
Parent Louis DeLollis, interviewed for this article, commented, “I’m appreciative of the board and superintendent’s willingness to take the necessary steps to keep our children and teachers safe. It’s unfortunate that decisions like this need to be made, but it’s encouraging to see the board work with the local police to take all necessary precautions.”
Surveys have shown that parents want to know that their children are safe when attending school. The frequency of violent acts against children and educators in school buildings has led to an expansion of school police officer programs across the nation.
Scott Webster, director of security for the school district, explained, “Lockdown drills, shelter-in-place, and active shooter drills are practiced each month, mandated by law, and families are notified of what kind of drill took place.”
According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in 2021, nearly half of all public schools employ police officers, commonly referred to as school resource officers (SROs). They are sworn law enforcement officers assigned to work in public schools by the police department.
Noted in the DOJ's 2021 released report, “A police presence can make some communities feel safer. This is true for school communities, as well.”
Currently, the Middle Township Public School District has two SROs and two retired police officers. These officers patrol the facilities and surrounding campus. On the district’s website, it states, “The SROs foster a healthy relationship between students, parents and staff and the police department.”
Research on the effectiveness of school resource officers and other armed school security personnel is limited.
Proponents of armed security guards argue that it adds an extra layer of protection and security to students and staff and can be a deterrent to acts of violence. Opponents argue the presence of firearms in schools is dangerous and makes schools less welcoming.
Leusner claimed, “The right officer with the proper training and the right attitude can make a huge difference.”
He added, “I believe the increase in officers armed at school entrances is important. We have to do everything in our power to keep our kids safe.”
