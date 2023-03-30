Group Shot.JPG

Local culinary students at Atlantic Cape Community College hit the road on a food truck tour of the county. They learned how to manage every aspect of a food truck. From left are culinary instructor Peter Gingerelli and students Anthony Love, Kenny Coloma, Chris Pannelli, and Kyle Quirk.

 Collin Hall

COURT HOUSE – A new culinary program at the county’s community college is giving young chefs a chance to one day become restaurateurs, chefs, line cooks, and food truck owners. 

Outside.JPG

Anthony Love, a culinary student from Cape May who attends Atlantic Cape Community College, takes the order of two county staff members on lunch break. He and other students had to learn the basics of food truck service as part of a new one-year culinary certificate program at the college.
Kyle Quirk.JPG

Kyle Quirk serves brisket grilled cheese sandwiches out of the college’s food truck. He and other students went on “tour” of the county as they learned the basics of food truck management.

Content Marketing Coordinator / Reporter

Collin Hall grew up in Cape May County and works as a content manager for Do The Shore, as well as a reporter. He currently lives in Villas.

