Margaret Mace Superintendent: Bullying Accusation Unsubstantiated

A group gathered to protest the administration's response to bullying accusations at Margaret Mace, a public K-8 school in North Wildwood. One of the involved parents recently received a letter from the school's superintendent, saying that an investigation into an accusation of a violent threat, directed toward her daughter at school, was found to be "unsubstantiated." The mother pulled her daughter out of the school and is now paying tuition for her to attend a private school. 

 File Photo/Shay Roddy

NORTH WILDWOOD – In a letter to a parent, who reported the alleged bullying of her eighth-grade daughter to Margaret Mace School administrators, the school’s superintendent said the allegations were found to be “unsubstantiated.”

CHRISTOPHER ARMSTRONG MARGARET MACE FILE PHOTO OPTION

SUPERINTENDENT CHRISTOPHER ARMSTRONG

Reporter

Shay Roddy, who primarily covers the Wildwoods, is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

