COLD SPRING – Parents who suspect their preschool-age child may be handicapped can now get free help from their local school districts.
Lower Township Elementary Schools are taking part in CHILD FIND, a state-wide program to locate and provide services for those children age two and a half to five years who may have physical, mental or emotional difficulties.
Screening, professional guidance, and an educational program (if needed) are all available free of charge through the schools.
These are possible signs of a special handicap:
- Child has trouble seeing people or objects
- Child has trouble hearing voices or other sounds
- Child is unusually quiet
- Child cannot pronounce words properly
- Child has particular health problem
For more information, contact your schools. Call the Lower Township Elementary Schools at 609-884-9440 from 8:00 A.M. to 3:30 P.M., or write to Supervisor of Special Services, Lower Township Elementary Schools, 905 Seashore Road, Cape May, New Jersey 08204.
