COLD SPRING – In June 2020, the New Jersey State Board of Education approved the new Student Learning Standards for Comprehensive Health and Physical Education (NJSLS-CHPE).
The revised standards, as stated on the New Jersey Department of Education's (NJDOE) website, are based on the latest research, and provide a blueprint for curriculum development and instruction.
However, many parents do not agree with the state mandated expectations in emotional health and sexual health, which outline what schools should teach by the end of second, fifth, eighth, and 12th grade.
At Lower Township Elementary School Board of Education's April 26 meeting, four Lower Township residents spoke about their concerns. The parents stated that it should be their right to educate their children on any topics of sex education, and that everyone should be outraged at these standards.
“These standards and performance expectations are horrendous, and we should all be in agreement with this,” said Anthony Monzo, during public comment.
"“These are our children," said Theresa Strunk. "Any sexual education should not be taught, period.”
Board Vice President Michael Mader read a statement on behalf of the entire board, stating that parents are the most important partners in education and that they welcome parental input.
Board members agreed that they will figure out a way to meet the state standards and will not allow any inappropriate lessons to be taught. State standards are mandated, but curriculum, lesson plans and materials are decided at the local level.
The district’s curriculum committee is in the process of developing and writing curriculum to address the new standards for September. The board is looking at purchasing a program called, “The Great Body Shop,” and will present lessons to parents at Back to School Night.
“'The Great Body Shop' program is used in West Cape May and Cape May City, and they are happy with it,” said Board member Patricia Smith.
“We will do what’s right for our kidsand will not allow anything inappropriate,” she added.
The board reiterated that any parent has the right to opt out their child for any lesson they deem inappropriate.
Angelica Allen-McMillan, acting education commissioner, NJDOE, noted in a released memo that the state leaves it to districts to select instructional materials. School boards are encouraged to consult parents, and to have meaningful conversations with the community in developing age-appropriate lessons for their students.
Gov. Phil Murphy recently announced that he directed the NJDOE to review its standards and “provide further clarification on what age-appropriate guidelines look like for our students.”
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2), in a press release, stated, “It is imperative that the public and New Jersey legislators continue to push back against these radical policies aimed to indoctrinate our youth.”
He is sponsoring legislation, My Child, My Choice Act, which will guarantee that no federal taxpayer dollars will be allocated to schools that are instructing students on ‘gender identity.’
New Jersey Senate Republicans sent a letter to Murphy April 11, urging him to “listen to the concerns of New Jersey parents and immediately suspend the implementation of the new sex ed standards.”
