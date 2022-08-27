Lower Elem board members Aug 2022.jpg

The Lower Township Elementary School Board discusses new health and physical education curriculum at their Aug. 23, 2022 meeting. From left: board attorney Jeffrey P. Catalano, board president Gary Douglass, board member Michael Mader, board member Sally Yerk. 

 

 By Sarah Renninger

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TRENTON – New Jersey Senate Republicans livestreamed an independent hearing on sex education, the new health and physical education standards and parental rights Aug. 23. The panel included four state senators, a pediatrician, a child development researcher, a board member, a retired teacher and parents.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Sarah Renninger, who covers education policy/topics, has been working in the public education system for 40 years. She lives in Court House and spends a lot of time on the beach.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments